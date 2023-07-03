INDIA

Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Monday announced that it will launch a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the country this month.

“Designed to deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans, the S21 FE 5G is power-packed with premium ‘S’ series features,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy S21 FE features an eye-catching design, powerful performance, a flagship pro-grade camera and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

The new S21 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 5nm processor known for its performance prowess, providing users with an unparalleled experience.

“The Adreno 660 GPU boosts the gaming capabilities of Galaxy S21 FE 5G to provide users with a supreme gaming experience,” the tech giant said.

Also, the new device will come with 256 GB of memory.

“The expanded storage capacity will ensure that users can effortlessly store their favourite photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space,” it added.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

2023070333202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Village head killed in Gopalganj, CSP owner shot at in Sitamarhi

    Fashion’s newest IT piece?

    Boxers Satnam, Amey to battle for first WBC India Featherweight title...

    Journalist P. Sainath returns award given by rape accused seer