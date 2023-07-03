Samsung on Monday announced that it will launch a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the country this month.

“Designed to deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans, the S21 FE 5G is power-packed with premium ‘S’ series features,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy S21 FE features an eye-catching design, powerful performance, a flagship pro-grade camera and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

The new S21 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a 5nm processor known for its performance prowess, providing users with an unparalleled experience.

“The Adreno 660 GPU boosts the gaming capabilities of Galaxy S21 FE 5G to provide users with a supreme gaming experience,” the tech giant said.

Also, the new device will come with 256 GB of memory.

“The expanded storage capacity will ensure that users can effortlessly store their favourite photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space,” it added.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

2023070333202