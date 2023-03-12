SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch its next-generation Galaxy SmartTag later this year.

The tech giant’s first object tracker, Galaxy SmartTag, was released in 2021, reports SamMobile.

The company has not released an updated version of the device in the two years since it was first introduced.

However, now, Samsung will likely launch the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag lineup in the third quarter of this year.

The upcoming object tracker is expected to come with improved wireless range, beeper volume and enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorised tracking.

The tech giant will likely unveil its new Galaxy SmartTag alongside its next-generation wearable devices– the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Watch 6.

During the same event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, the report said.

The tech giant had launched the current Galaxy SmartTag in 2021 at $29.99, which attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile application.

