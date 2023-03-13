SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to soon start mass production of 3rd-gen 4nm chips

Tech giant Samsung is all set to start mass production of the third-generation 4nm chips in the first half of this year, the media reported.

In the sector of the ultra-micro fabrication process, it is the primary foundry product, reports SamMobile.

The company was able to eliminate one of the major issues in the early stages of the process, which was stabilising the yield, because of the technological developments in performance, power consumption and area improvements.

The improvements made by Samsung Foundry allow the company to move forward with the production of the 4nm chips. These chips will be based on the 2.3-generation process.

According to industry insiders, the tech giant has raised the production capacity of the 4nm chips as its yield clocked at 60 per cent.

However, this is still less as compared to its rival TSMC, which is known to be in the 70 per cent to 80 per cent range.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

However, later, the company had claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

