Samsung Electronics on Thursday introduced a new ‘Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus’, equipped with a large touch screen, which it will unveil at CES 2023, the world’s largest home appliance exhibition to be held in the US’ Las Vegas from January 5.

At 32 inches, it features a much larger display than the 21.5-inch screen found on previous generations of Samsung Family Hub refrigerators.

The new Family Hub has been enhanced to allow users to enjoy the “Samsung TV Plus” service, which allows users to watch approximately 190 US TV channels and approximately 80 Korean TV channels for free in “PIP (Picture in Picture) mode”, according to the company.

“Samsung Electronics newly introduced Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub provides a vastly expanded experience as much as the larger screen. We will lead the innovation and evolution of refrigerators by reflecting style trends,” Junhwa Lee, vice president of Samsung Electronics home appliance division, said in a statement.

The integrated SmartThings hub controls and monitors multiple SmartThings devices and supports six SmartThings Home Life services — Air Care, Home Care, Pet Care, Clothing Care, Energy, and Cooking, said the company.

The Amazon Your Essentials service is also supported by the new refrigerator, allowing users to order frequently purchased products and groceries via a widget on its touchscreen display.

Since the SmartThings hub is built-in, users can use the refrigerator as a home IoT hub by controlling lights, blinds, switches, motion detection sensors, and door open sensors from various companies with the Family Hub, the company added.

20221229-170206