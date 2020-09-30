Samsung tops global smartphone market in August: Report

Seoul, Sep 30 (IANS) Samsung Electronics was the world’s top smartphone vendor in August, a report showed Tuesday, as it widens the gap with China’s Huawei Technologies amid the pandemic.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for a 22 per cent share of the global smartphone market last month, beating Huawei with a 16 per cent share, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The gap of 6 per cent points between the two sides is the largest since February, when China’s smartphone market was severely hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, the market researcher said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung lost its top smartphone vendor status to Huawei in April, but it recaptured the position later, following a recovery in the Indian smartphone market.

The South Korean giant has been expanding its presence in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, helped by growing anti-China sentiment in the South Asian nation following a border clash between Beijing and New Delhi.

Apple took the third spot with a 12 per cent share, followed by China’s Xiaomi with an 11 per cent share, according to Counterpoint Research.

The US sanctions against Huawei — which ban the supply of semiconductors made with US equipment, software and design to the Chinese firm without prior approval from Washington — could shake up the global smartphone market and give a good opportunity to other brands.

“For Samsung, it will be a good opportunity to raise its smartphone market share, especially in Europe, where the company has been competing fiercely with Huawei in various price bands,” said Kang Min-soo, an analyst at Counterpoint.

