SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung tops global TV market for 17 years in row

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung has topped the global TV market last year, making it the 17th year in a row that the company has ranked first in the TV industry.

This success can be credited to the company’s dedication to high-quality viewing experiences and user-centred design, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“By prioritising its premium product lineup, Samsung has upheld its unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for an impressive 17 years, exemplified best by its Neo QLED lineup.”

The company sold 9.65 million QLED and Neo QLED televisions last year, pushing total sales to 35 million units since its launch in 2017.

“Samsung also dominated the ultra-large TV market segment in 2022, reporting a 36.1 per cent and 42.9 per cent market share for TVs over 75-inches and 80-inches respectively,” the company said.

Moreover, for the premium TV market priced more than $2,500, the company retained the largest market share by revenue at 48.6 per cent.

Samsung Electronics, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, Cheolgi Kim said, “Our track record of industry leadership over the past 17 years was made possible by our consumers’ continued loyalty and trust in our products.”

“We will continue to pave the path to create the most premium device experiences that go beyond premium picture quality,” Kim said.

The company said that its commitment to innovation ‘continues with the development of intuitive technology designed to meet the needs of users,’ in 2023.

“SmartThings will enable seamless integration and connectivity of multiple devices with security remaining a top priority, empowering users to create deeply personalised experiences that accommodate both their unique preferences and needs,”the tech giant said.

20230222-122205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oracle adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI-driven cloud

    Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

    Instagram is back after being down for several users

    Tim Cook reportedly rides rival Rivian pickup at Sun Valley