Samsung unveils new budget Galaxy smartphones

By NewsWire
Samsung Electronics has launched new cheaper Galaxy A smartphones, the tech giant’s entry-level gadget targeting users looking for more affordable smartphones with advanced features.

Samsung released two new models, the Galaxy A53 and A33, both with 5G connectivity, fitted with a brand new 5nm processor, AI camera with improved night and portrait mode and expansive 6.5-inch and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED displays, respectively. Both have two-day battery life and can be fully charged in about an hour.

“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives,” Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division, said during an online event, reports Yonhap news agency.

“With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value,” he said.

The Galaxy A53 is priced at 599,500 won ($494) and comes in three colours — blue, black and white. It will be available in select markets beginning April 1. In South Korea, preorders will run from Friday to March 24.

The Galaxy A33 will be available at 369 euros in some European countries, beginning April 22. The release date and price in the Korean market have yet to be announced.

Samsung said the Galaxy A73 5G will also be launched in some markets on April 22, without elaborating further.

Earlier this month, Apple launched the next-generation version of the iPhone SE at this year’s first product event, the equivalent to the Galaxy A series.

