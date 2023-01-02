SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung has unveiled its new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Go, which features a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform processor, a 14-inch Full HD LCD screen and much more.

The new Galaxy Book2 Go is a compact, high-performance PC that “represents an affordable entry point to the Galaxy Book2 range”, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

The laptop is thin and light with a thickness of 15.5 mm and a weight of 1.44 kg.

Its ultra-compact chassis has thin edges and offers a 14-inch full HD LCD screen with in-plane switching (IPS) technology for better colour matching and visuals.

The new laptop has also passed the Mil-STD-810H tests which confirm that it is resistant to extreme temperatures, humidity, shocks, vibrations and falls.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor with which it delivers high performance.

According to the company, the laptop also provides long-lasting battery life so that users can watch up to 21 hours of video on a single charge.

“The Galaxy Book2 Go will be marketed in France exclusively on the Samsung site from January 20, 2023,” the tech giant said.

