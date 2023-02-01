Marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy’s ultimate premium phone experience, the South Korean giant on Wednesday unveiled Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones globally.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes premium experiences, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming feature and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

The company also introduced Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro.

“The entire Galaxy S23 series is the new standard-bearer of trustworthy premium smartphone experiences. We’re on a mission to redefine peak performance by bringing together powerful, lasting innovations and sustainability,” said T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

The prices for the premium smartphones and laptops will be announced soon. The India availability will also be revealed at a later date.

In a first, Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company’s first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customisation, the Galaxy S23 series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience.

The Expert RAW app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG – no bulky camera equipment is required.

Users can experiment with Multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings, and now, after being downloaded on Galaxy S23, Expert RAW features can be accessed within Samsung’s native Camera app, said the company.

The new zoom capabilities on Galaxy Watch5 series’ Camera Controller app empower users to capture a perfectly framed shot right from their wrist.

On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera also gets an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of essential Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes ready to support real-time ray tracing as it comes to the mobile gaming mainstream.

The new S series is the first to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra — Samsung’s new premium PC — features ultra-high-performance computing, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design.

“The latest Galaxy Book3 series further enriches our connected offerings. It is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximize their productivity and creativity,” said Roh.

The Galaxy Book3 series offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date, as well as the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU, providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience.

For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display — first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display — is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series.

20230201-232803