SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung updates Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung has updated the Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app that comes with a “stabilisation for GTS support”.

According to SamMobile, Sound Assistant allows users to customise sound settings on their Samsung smartphone at a much deeper level than the built-in settings in One UI.

For example, users can customise the layout of the volume panel, apply themes to it, adjust the volume for each app, apply effects to their voice, adjust the audio delay between the phone and audio devices, and play audio from multiple sources at the same time.

Sound Assistant is now one of the Good Lock modules that support the Galaxy to Share (GTS) feature, which allows users to share the module’s settings with other Galaxy users, according to the report.

This will allow users to share the settings that they have on their Sound Assistant app with other Samsung smartphone users.

Users can update or download the app from Good Lock (via Galaxy Store).

Earlier this week, Samsung released an update to the beta version of its web browser ‘Samsung Internet’ for Android devices, which offers new features to make browsing more easier and secure for users.

The first feature provides users the ability to search bookmarks folder and tab groups in the browser.

20221229-145807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India probes may adversely affect operating results or cash flows: Xiaomi

    Crypto entrepreneurs fail to get response from Musk with $600,000 Goat...

    Apple CEO rails against bad privacy regulation, sideloading

    Apple Watch gets optimised battery charging with watchOS 9