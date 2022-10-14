South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced to expand its Wallet to 13 new markets by the end of this year. The wallet was first launched in June.

With Samsung Wallet users can organise and access important documents, the company said.

“We have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of the Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

“We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet”, she added.

Recently, the company had announced its first-ever credit card in India in partnership with Axis Bank and Visa, that will give customers 10 per cent cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year.

“The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products,” said Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung South-West Asia.

Samsung India and Axis Bank had partnered with key merchants — Bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato — to bring more rewards to cardholders on their daily spends.

