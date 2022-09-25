SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung working on dual under-display camera tech for facial recognition

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely working on a camera system for facial recognition that involves two under-display cameras.

According to GSMArena, it is described in a patent application Samsung filed with the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) back in March 2021. The document in question was made public last week and picked up by a Dutch publication.

At its core, the idea is relatively straightforward — get multiple images of the user from two angles to better construct a 3D model of the face and use that for authentication purposes.

The tech giant mentioned using under-display cameras, though, which is interesting in its own right. Up until now, it has more or less just experimented with the technology on its Galaxy Fold line without a broader release, the report said.

The patent does not really go into so much detail. However, it does show a mockup of a regular “slab” style phone with two UDC cameras — one at the top and one at the bottom. Another thing mentioned in the patent is measuring pupil size.

As per the report, the idea is that a human’s pupil size should vary depending on lighting conditions.

This could be used as an extra security measure against using things like photos or masks to trick facial authentication.

20220925-133204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple begins sending alerts to Pegasus spyware victims

    US safety agency launches probe in Tesla crash that killed 3

    Apple reportedly fixing known Safari fingerprinting bug

    Google’s new policy to filter out suspicious ratings, reviews on Play...