Samsung’s ‘Galaxy to Share’ update will let users share settings across devices

Samsung has released a ‘Good Lock’ module called ‘Galaxy to Share’, which will let users share their settings across Galaxy devices.

Good Lock is an app made by Samsung which allows users to completely customise their Galaxy phone or tablet experience.

According to SamMobile, as Samsung has been busy rolling out One UI 5 to its slew of devices, it’s now released ‘Galaxy to Share’ through Good Lock.

This new module was introduced through Good Lock’s latest version update.

Galaxy to Share enables Galaxy device owners to share their Good Lock settings from one device to all others in their possession.

The following modules and stand-alone Good Lock apps are supported — Keys Cafe, Theme Park, LockStar, NavStar, MultiStar, QuickStar, ClockFace, Home Up, One Hand Operation+, and Sound Assistant, according to the report.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a new ‘Self Repair Assistant’ mobile application for DIY (do it yourself) enthusiasts.

The tech giant’s newest trademark application provided insight into the company’s plans for its Self-Repair programme, reports SamMobile.

According to the trademark application, the app’s icon consists of a stylised cogwheel and a wrench against a blue background.

The trademark application explained “Self Repair Assistant” as a “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds.”

