SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung’s upcoming foldables may power ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus’ chipset

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, are likely to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset under the hood.

According to a prominent tipster Ice universe, the company’s much anticipated foldables will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

“I confirm again that Fold 4 and Flip 4 will use TSMC Snapdragon 8 gen1 plus (SM8475),” the tipster tweeted on Friday.

Several reports have stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will house a 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor. However, Z Flip 4 is said to have a bigger battery than the Flip 3.

Previous reports said that the upcoming Galaxy z Fold 4 is expected to come with a hinge which might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.

The overall primary camera setup is also said to get an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market.

The company will aim for 6.9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 2.9 million of the Z Fold 4. For comparison, the 2021 models targeted 4 million for the Z Flip 3 and 3 million for the Z Fold 3.

20220507-150004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indigenous smart tech to protect power grids from short-circuits

    Any threat in cyberspace impacts our national security: Doval

    Samsung likely to post record Q4 sales on upbeat chip biz

    NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-2 astronauts return to Earth safely