SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Samuel Chukwueze hints at possible Villarreal departure

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian international forward and Villarreal’s own, Samuel Chukwueze, has hinted significantly at a potential departure from the club this summer.

Chukwueze’s performance this season has been his best yet for the club, tallying 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions. Although his contract contains a release clause of 60 million euros, it is set to expire in June 2024.

Consequently, the club may have to sell him at a much lower price this summer to avoid the risk of his free exit next year, a Xinhua report said.

In a discussion with El Pais newspaper about his future, the forward expressed his enduring gratitude towards Villarreal president Fernando Roig.

When questioned about proposals from other clubs, Chukwueze described them as “only background noise.” He articulated his dream of playing in Europe with Villarreal once more.

Nevertheless, with contract renewal talks making no progress, he expressed hope of not ending up without a contract. Further adding, he felt well-treated by the Roig family.

“They’re like my family, and the right thing would be to leave a good amount of money for this club,” the forward noted.

During the January transfer window, there were speculations about Chukwueze possibly moving to the Premier League, with Everton cited as a potential destination. His impressive form in Spain indicates there could be substantial interest from English clubs.

20230531-160205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dortmund chief Watzke dismisses rumoured Ronaldo link

    AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran elected member of AFC Executive...

    Premier League: Late goal keeps Arsenal 5 clear as Man City,...

    ISL 2022-23: Hugo Boumous’ late penalty helps ATK Mohun Bagan beat...