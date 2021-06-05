The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) here on Saturday observed the first anniversary of the introduction of the Centre’s three contentious farm reform ordinances as “Sampurna Kranti Divas” or “Total Revolution Day”, and also burnt copies of these laws near a BJP MLA’s office.

SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh told IANS that a section of farmers had also assembled in the premises of the civil hospital and raised anti-government slogans.

“The BJP-JJP led Haryana government is fearing the farmers agitation against these three black laws. Following the government’s order, a large number of local police personnel were deployed to stop the farmer’s reaching the BJP MLA’s office in old Gurugram,” Singh said.

“We were stopped by the police personnel just around 10-12 meters away from the MLA’ office. The farmers had told the police that their protest was peaceful and the Constitution permits peaceful agitation. Even the Supreme Court had also said that farmers can protest peacefully but despite that the peasants were being stopped from reaching the legislator’s office,” he added.

