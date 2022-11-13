ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Samyuktha Hegde puts out dance video to announce recovery from injury

Popular actress Samyuktha Hegde, who had to undergo a surgery after sustaining a ligament tear while shooting for a stunt sequence for the Kannada film ‘Kreem’, has recovered from the injury.

The actress, who had been undergoing physiotherapy after the surgery, chose to announce her recovery with her dance video which she posted on Instagram.

She wrote: “‘All the attraction, the tension. Don’t you see, baby, this is perfection?’ First dance video in three months, super happy with my progress, physiotherapy has been tiring and painful but the hard part is over! Thank you universe! Onwards and upwards from here on!

“My fellow acl’ers don’t skip physiotherapy. Do it everyday like a ritual but most important eat well, the sadness will get to you. So, break through that and achieve your best.”

“And thank you so much for all the love showered during this time. These three months were mentally, physically and emotionally very difficult and you guys made that so much better with all the love and support.”

