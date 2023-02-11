San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city has been awarded more than $42 million in funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in the first round of Multifamily Finance Super Notice of Funding Availability (Super NOFA) awards.

The HCD grants will provide the final funding necessary for two affordable housing projects in the Sunset and Bayview-Hunters Point Districts and will provide more than 200 units of affordable housing for workers, families, and formerly homeless individuals, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Mayor’s announcement.

“San Francisco is embracing the work we need to do to dramatically expand housing in this city, including affordable housing,” said Breed.

“But to achieve our ambitious housing goals, we need critical support and partnership from the state.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Breed announced the Housing for All Plan, which sets the goals and policies to allow for 82,000 new homes to be built over the next eight years.

Housing for All consists of administrative reforms, legislative actions, and government accountability actions.

Part of that strategy is to work closely with state and federal agencies to identify support for affordable housing, like the funding awarded by HCD, according to the announcement.

