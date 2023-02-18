WORLD

San Francisco awards first-ever Climate Action Plan community grants

NewsWire
0
0

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Friday that the city will award over $900,000 in grant funding to projects that support the US city’s Climate Action Plan and its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040.

The funding, the first coordinated package of climate grants from the San Francisco Environment Department (SF Environment), establishes the city as one of the first in the nation to offer a comprehensive plan that increases community capacity and participation in building electrification, urban greening, composting, waste and toxics reduction, environmental justice, and youth development, Xinhua news agency quoted the announcement as saying.

“In San Francisco, our work to address climate change and to create a healthier, low-carbon future requires partnerships with the community and the private sector,” said Breed.

“These grants will help us move our Climate Action Plan forward while engaging our residents and local organizations to be part of the solution.”

“The climate grants establish community partnerships to advance equitable climate initiatives throughout San Francisco’s diverse communities,” said Tyrone Jue, acting director for SF Environment.

“Community climate action is an essential strategy required to unlock the positive and equitable economic and health outcomes that will be realized through the implementation of our bold climate goals.”

20230218-140005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran slams US bid to oust Iran from UN women’s commission

    SA’s decision to abandon ODIs against Australia has left cricket at...

    Real Madrid move closer to title with win in Pamplona; Granada...

    WHO warns about new Covid variant ‘XE’