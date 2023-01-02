WORLD

San Francisco Bay Area hit by historic storm, 1 dead

At least one person was killed as a historic storm swept the San Francisco Bay Area, said authorities.

Many roads in the region remained closed due to the storm-induced flooding, while nearly 15,000 Bay Area residents were without power due to storm activity, Xinhua news agency quoted the Pacific Gas and Electric Company as saying on Sunday.

The weekend storm nearly broke San Francisco’s one-day precipitation record, just 8 hundredths of an inch shy of the all-time mark of 5.54 inches set in 1994.

The National Weather Service reported it as the second wettest day in more than 170 years of record-keeping.

The historic rain storm has caused road closures, mudslides and widespread flooding.

