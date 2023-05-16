WORLD

San Francisco launches new program to promote public safety

NewsWire
0
0

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the deployment of additional community “ambassadors” to the Mission district as part of a broader strategy to promote public safety and improve cleanliness in the neighbourhood.

Mission SAFE Streets is a new program that will deploy newly-recruited Community Connectors in the neighbourhood, the announcement said.

The program will complement several public safety initiatives in the Mission, including additional foot beat patrol and SFPD Community Ambassadors on Mission Street, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although they are trained in de-escalation techniques, first aid, and interacting with people going through a mental health crisis, the Mission Community Connectors will not directly intervene in potentially dangerous or life-threatening situations that are more appropriately handled by police officers, according to the announcement.

“We have been focused on working with Mission residents and merchants for months to address public safety issues and unacceptable behaviour,” said Breed.

“These ambassadors signal a turning point in our fight to make the Mission a place where families and businesses can thrive and where neighbours feel safe walking in the street or using public transportation,” said City Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

San Francisco has significantly increased the presence of “ambassadors” in neighbourhoods across the city in recent years.

20230516-142605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jordan received 2nd batch of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines

    Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

    Iran too upset with comments on Prophet, summons Indian envoy

    World Men 6Red Snooker: Dhvaj stuns newly-crowned Asian champion Siyavosh Mozayani