Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro scored two second-half goals as San Lorenzo moved two points clear at the top of Argentina’s Primera Division standings with a 4-0 home win over 10-man Gimnasia.

The visitors were dealt a major blow in the 16th minute when Guillermo Enrique was shown a straight red card for a bad foul on Malcom Braida, reports Xinhua.

Andres Vombergar put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute by heading home following Braida’s cross from the left flank.

Bareiro doubled the advantage just before the hour with a coolly taken penalty after Braida was brought down by Bautista Barros.

San Lorenzo went further ahead in the 78th minute courtesy of Bareiro’s close-range finish after Agustin Martegani’s assist.

Gaston Hernandez put the result beyond doubt when he combined with Jalil Elias before sending a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

The result leaves San Lorenzo with 16 points from seven matches, 11 points ahead of 26th-placed Gimnasia.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Saturday, Defensa y Justicia drew 1-1 at home to Talleres Cordoba, Central Cordoba secured a 2-0 home win over Tigre, and Lanus drew 0-0 at Belgrano.

