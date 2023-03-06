SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

San Lorenzo go top of Argentine top flight

NewsWire
San Lorenzo rose to the top of Argentina’s Primera Division standings following a fractious 1-1 draw at Huracan.

Matias Coccaro put the hosts ahead by converting a 20th-minute penalty after he was brought down by Rafael Perez, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jalil Elias equalised on the stroke of halftime by combining with Malcom Braida before firing a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner.

Tension spilled over in second-half stoppage time and both teams finished the match with nine men on the pitch after Fernando Tobio, Nahuel Barrios, Patricio Pizarro and Agustin Giay were shown straight red cards for violent conduct.

The result lifted San Lorenzo a point clear of second-placed Defensa y Justicia, who have a game in hand, while Huracan are third with 12 points.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Argentinos Juniors won 1-0 at Tigre, Velez Sarsfield prevailed 2-1 at Talleres and Instituto drew 2-2 at Independiente.

20230306-141804

