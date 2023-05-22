The song ‘Dil Nisaar Hua’ featuring Sharad Malhotra, Sana Khan, and Jaya Nandi hit the airwaves on Monday. Crooned by Javed Ali, the song is the first chapter from the three chapters of the timeless musical trilogy.

Shot in Antaleya, Turkey, the song blends melody, emotions and soulful vocals with music composed by music director Prateek Gandhi, and the music video directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale.

Actor Sharad Malhotra shared: “The song exudes immense love through its enchanting music, heartfelt lyrics, and beautifully shot visuals. Every aspect of the song contributes to its exceptional nature, but the presence of talented artists, including myself and the stunning faces alongside me, and the breathtaking locations, truly make it extraordinary. The song is a true celebration of love and connection which will transport us to a realm of deep, intense, and pure emotions.”

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Sana Khan said: “Being a part of ‘Dil Nisaar Hua’ has been an incredible journey. The song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love and showcases the raw emotions we experience. I am thrilled for audiences to witness this musical masterpiece.”

The song, released by Krooners Musik, in association with The Bucketlist Films, is available to stream on Krooners Musik official Youtube Channel.

