Sana ‘Palki’ Sayyad of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ shares her skincare routine

NewsWire
Sana Sayyad, who has been playing Dr Palki Khurana, alongside Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali, post the generation leap in Zee TV’s popular long-running show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, is not stranger to bright lights and greasepaint.

A regular in the entertainment world since she appeared on ‘Splitsvilla 8’ in 2015, Sana knows very well the routine of an actor takes a severe toll on her skin, so she takes particular care to maintain her skin health.

“To maintain skin health is essential for an actor, especially during the scorching summer months,” Sana said. “My skincare regime revolves around basic protection of the skin. I prioritise thorough cleansing of sweat, dirt and excess oil, and moisturisation.”

Continuing about her skincare routine, she said: “Hydration is the key, so I opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers with SPF to shield my skin from harmful UV rays.” Non-comedogenic products are those that don’t cause blocked pores.

“Regular exfoliation helps to unclog pores and promote a radiant complexion. I indulge in refreshing face mists and soothing masks to combat any signs of dehydration or sun damage,” Sana added.

Skincare is incomplete without a proper complementary diet. “I ensure that I drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. Proper hydration maintains the skin’s moisture balance and prevents it from becoming dry and dull,” Sana emphasised.

And she concluded by saying: “Consuming food with a high water content, such as fruits and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber, also contributes to keeping the skin and body’s water level balanced. Remember, summer skincare is all about balance, protection and embracing your natural glow.”

20230529-104602

