Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’

Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from the 1977 film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch. Sanam is a pop rock band formed in 2010, known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs and original music.

The song is released by the rock band Sanam which consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S. (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj.

Opening up about the track, Sanam said: “We are quite thrilled to bring the sequel to the song ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ to the audiences and it is a token of love from our end to our fans for the nerve ending love they have always showered on us. We are looking forward to getting love and appreciation from the audiences for ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ also.”

Venky S. added: “We have tried to bring something very new for the audience. This track is a sequel to ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ and we have conceptualised both the tracks with a lot of love and passion.”

Samar said that it’s a tribute to R.D. Burman and Mohammad Rafi.

“It is our way of paying tribute to the legendary artists R.D. Burman ji and Mohammad Rafi saab. This song encompasses a lot of passion, pain and has some of the most heart touching lyrics. We are looking forward to all the love and support from the audiences,” he concluded.

‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ is released today on the Youtube channel of Saregama music.

20230420-141203

