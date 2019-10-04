Sanchi milk costlier by Rs 2 a litre in MP

Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Milk Union has hiked the price of Sanchi brand of milk by Rs 5 per litre. The new rate is effective from Sunday.

The decision to increase the rate was taken by Cooperative Milk Union on Friday. Now the Sahchi Tea Special milk is being sold at Rs 40 a litre instead of Rs 35 a litre. With this, the prices of all other variants of Sanchi brand of milk have been increased by at least Rs 2 a litre.

According to the new rates released by Cooperative Milk Union, Sanchi FMC, Sanchi Standard, Sanchi Taza toned milk, Sanchi Tea milk and other variants are expensive by at least Rs 2 a litre from Sunday.

The milk price hike has been necessitated by increase in the production and trasportation cost, the union said.

