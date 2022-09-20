WORLD

Sanctions, terrorism and war are all ramifications of unilateralism: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that sanctions, terrorism, war and bloodshed are all ramifications of unilateralism.

Raisi made the remarks to reporters upon arrival at an airport in New York to take part in the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iranian official news agency IRNA.

He stressed the UN should not be the organisation of major powers solely, but of all nations, adding he will use the opportunity in the session to shed light on Iran’s positions and views.

He said one of the global issues that can be discussed at the meeting is some powerful countries use sanctions to pressure other countries, the result of which is in conflict with peace and security.

The Iranian president added terrorism, war and bloodshed are the other major problems that need to be addressed through collective wisdom.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day before leaving Tehran, Raisi ruled out the possibility of holding any meeting or negotiation with US officials during his visit to New York.

“No planning has been done for holding negotiations or meetings with Americans on this trip, and we have no plan to meet them,” he was quoted by the Iranian presidential website as saying.

