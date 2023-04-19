INDIA

Sand mafias in Bihar have strong connections with RJD: Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said attacks on the police frequently take place due to a “strong relationship” between RJD chief Lalu Prasad and ‘Balu’ (sand).

His remarks came two days after sand mafias attacked a Mining Department team in Patna district. A woman mining inspector was injured in the attack in Parev village.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Rajya Sabha MP said the JD-U leader has given the Mining Ministry to the RJD, and “since Ramanand Yadav is the minister, attacks on police and mining officials are taking place frequently in Bihar”.

“The fear of sand mafias is waning due to the strong connection between ‘Lalu and Balu’ in Bihar. RJD leaders Subhash Yadav and Arun Yadav are the sand mafias. Lalu Prasad had given a ticket to Subhash Yadav to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chatra constituency in Jharkhand.

“Arun Yadav was booked under the charges of rape. Then he made his wife contest the assembly election and she became the MLA. These two purchased 8 flats of Rabri Devi for over Rs 5 crore. Sand mafias are doing political funding for the RJD,” Modi tweeted.

“Over one dozen attacks on police and mining officials have taken place in the last six months. The sand mafias Bihta, Maner and Vikram have political protection. In one such incident, the sand mafias fired more than 1,000 rounds in this region. This is the reason why Nitish Kumar did not dare to take action against them,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Sushil Modi said: “As per the CAG report, the sand was transported through scooters, cars, ambulances etc. In the financial year 2022-23, the state mining department collection was Rs 500 crore less compared to the previous year.”

