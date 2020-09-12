Sandalwood case: Sambargi asked to appear next Friday with more documents (Ld)

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry and alleged involvement of other Sandalwood celebrities, on Saturday grilled realtor turned social activist Prashant Sambargi and sought more documents from him.

Apparently unsatisfied over the documents, the CCB has summoned Sambargi to appear before it next Friday with more documents.

“There is a lot of difference in his claims and documents surrendered to us. When we questioned him to produce incriminating evidence, he had sought at least a week’s time. That is why we (Police) have asked him to appear next Friday,” a CCB official said.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the CCB here, Sambargi claimed that the police had summoned him to appear before them again on Friday next.

“I will definitely co-operate with the police. At present theyhave asked me to submit some more documents, which I will procure by next week (Friday),” he claimed.

It took just an hour of police inquiry for Sambargi to take a “U” turn from his earlier proclamations. He asserted that he was not targeting former Minister, B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan but in reality his target was Sheikh Faizulla who has been his close associate and he is known for criminal activities.

“Who am I to target him (Zameer)? I am here to tell the truth after Faizulla,” he said.

It may be recalled that earlier in the day, prior to visiting the CCB police, Samabargi made startling remarks that the faux-leather folder which he is carrying contains concrete evidences against Khan and the former minister will have to ready to hand over his entire property to the state government.

“Truth is in this file. I am the torchbearer of the truth. After I hand over this to police, Khan should start making preparations to hand over his property,” he had declared.

In response to a question, Sambargi angrily reacted that he never believed in making frivolous statements or false statements.

“Media can check my track record, whatever I have been stating on TVs for the last three months have come true. One check my recent statements on Khan, I have nowhere said that he was involved in drug related cases. I just said that he was in Colombo on July 8, 9. and 10 in 2019. Even this statement has come true,” he declared.

He further added that he had not handed over any documents related to Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani.

“I am here next week again. My battle is not with any individual but it is against the mafia. I am fighting for a cause not for glory or for any gains. My only intention is to provide all information about the drug mafia that is spreading its tentacles in our film industry and among youths in the state,” he explained.

Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the Sambargi allegations, former minister Khan asserted that he does not want to reply to him through the media, he would give all replies and explanations in the court of law.

“That is where it will be decided not through you (media) people,” he shot back.

“He is free to make all sorts of allegations or statements, which he is doing even now. Now it is my turn to respond to him in an appropriate manner. I have not denied my visit to Colombo on said dates. I had been there. Neither am I denying that Faizulla knows me. He (Sambargi) is right on both issues but he has mixed it up and twisted, for which he (Sambargi) will have to pay a price,” he added.

He further said that merely knowing Faizulla does not make me criminal.

“If Faizulla is indulged in some illegal activities, how am I responsible for it? It is for the police to investigate it and courts to give punishment for the guilty,” he said.

–IANS

nbh/sdr/