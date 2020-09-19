Sandalwood drugs case: B’luru police quiz trio including Cong leader’s son

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) : Son of Congress leader, R.V. Devaraj and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator, R.V. Yuvaraj, famous Kannada TV Anchor Akul Balaji and upcoming Kannada actor, Aryann Santosh Kumar appeared before the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police for interrogation on Saturday.

As the probe into the drug case allegedly involving leading names of Sandalwood, as the Kannada film industry is popularly known, deepens, the CCB grilled the trio for more than five hours.

The trio was questioned separately as this was a preliminary investigation, the CCB police claimed.

Speaking to reporters, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil said that all the three appeared on Saturday and they were subjected to thorough interrogation based on evidence available so far during investigation of the present case. “We will analyse and further course of action would be taken in future,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Aryann Santosh Kumar who came to the CCB office, asserted that he knew the accused Vaibhav Jain, actress Sanjjanna Galrani and Rahul Tanka. “I know Vaibhav Jain for the last five years but I was not aware he was an addict or a peddler. But I wanted to sell my villa and had handed over keys to him in order to show and sell my property to prospective buyers,” he claimed.

“He had organised parties in my villa too but they weren’t rave parties. We had a tiff on this matter last January itself, as he was bringing in a big crowd. Since then we stopped speaking to each other,” added Santosh Kumar.

Celebrated TV anchor, Akul Balaji asserted that he knew both Vaibhav Jain and (techie-turned-drug-peddler) Prateek Shetty but they were just acquaintances and not friends. “I will join hands with the CCB to end the drug mafia in the state,” he declared while entering the office.

Meanwhile, Yuvaraj asserted that he was never in touch with them and he was never a part of their friend’s circle. “I only know this much that Vaibhav was an events organiser, I did not know,what type of events he used to organise,” he claimed.

The trio was questioned over their alleged participation in high-end parties organised by Vaibhav Jain.

–IANS

nbh/ash