Sandeep Baswana, Jasjeet Babbar talk about their off-screen bond on sets of ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ actors Sandeep Baswaana and Jasjeet Babbar, who are seen playing the roles of Mandeep and Sanjot in the show, talked about off-screen bond and said that it is similar to their on-screen relationship.

Jasjeet and Sandeep are playing mother and son in the show and on the sets also they have the same kind of bonding.

As Sandeep said: “I am truly blessed to have met Jasjeet ma’am, who is a wonderful co-actor and an amazing mother figure in my real life. The love and care we share on-screen is just a reflection of our beautiful relationship off-screen. I look up to her for guidance and support, just like I would with my own mother.”

He added that finding such a deep connection with someone you work with is rare. “I am grateful for the bond we share. She has taught me so much about acting, life, and being a good human being. I feel privileged to be a part of her life, both on and off the screen.”

Jasjeet also shared that Sandeep has become like a son to her. “I feel a sense of pride watching him grow into the incredible actor he is today. Our real-life relationship adds a layer of depth and authenticity to our on-screen chemistry, and I couldn’t be happier with the way things have turned out. Working with him has been a true pleasure, and I cherish our bond on and off-screen,” she concluded.

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs on Sony SAB.

