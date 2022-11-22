‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actor Sandeep Baswana has been roped in for the new show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’.

He will be seen playing the role of a son, who made his own decision about his life defying his parent’s wishes and left them to fulfil his dream.

Sandeep, who is known for his shows such as ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’, ‘Udaan’ among others, talks about his role and says: “The character of Mandeep is akin to any child from a middle class family who aspires to realise their ambitions and goals.”

He adds that playing the character was not easy for him. “This role is demanding considering the story’s plot, and Mandeep’s one step decides the family’s fate.”

The show is all about the pain and agony of parents because of the differences with their children. It revolves around Amrita, who knows the pain of her parents and tries to resolve the differences between her parents and grandparents.

He shares that the show is all about solving the mutual differences through conversation which many people are hesitant or don’t believe in doing it because of their ego.

“However, only some people recognise the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue, and many leave it unsaid, eroding their relations. I’m excited to portray this character effectively because he is, in some ways, completely different from the ones I’ve played in the past,” he concludes.

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

