Sandeep Kumar Gupta on Monday assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL (India) Ltd.

After taking over, he addressed the employees of the company and recognized the balanced business portfolio of the company built over time and overall contribution to development of natural gas sector in the country, the contributions of his predecessors and support of stakeholders including Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and employees, which have played a key role in the growth witnessed by GAIL over the years.

He mentioned that the Company is aligned with the government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15 per cwent by year 2030.

He expressed his confidence in the outlook of the company which is relentlessly professing its growth path in the natural gas value chain. The company, which had started with a single pipeline project in 1984, now owns and operates a truly diversified business portfolio including over 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline network, and an LNG Sourcing portfolio of around 14 MTPA.

Gupta added that the company has carved out a robust petrochemical expansion move to further strengthen its business. It is operating Gas Processing Units and LPG transmission networks, producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbon products. It also has considerable presence in renewable energy like Solar and Wind, and endeavours in new energy segments like hydrogen production, CBG, Shipping, Small Scale LNG Liquefaction, Gas/LNG Storage, Bunkering etc. to create a future energy landscape.

GAIL, he said, is well positioned with future ready ventures.

Gupta is a Commerce Graduate and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Before joining GAIL, he held the position of Director (Finance) since August 2019 on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the leading PSU integrated Energy Company in Fortune “Global 500”, and several group companies. He has a wide experience of over 34 years of Oil and Gas Industry.

20221003-191404