Sandeep on his ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ role: Mandeep is focused on revenge

TV actor Sandeep Baswana, who is playing the role of Mandeep in ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, spoke about his on-screen character and his emotional state after knowing the reality of a person responsible for putting his daughter behind the bars and all the other mishaps in his life.

He said: “Mandeep is a man of reason but when he comes face to face with the reality that kept him away from his loved ones, all rationality goes for a toss, and he is only focused on seeking revenge on the person who gave him a world of hurt. He is going through a life-changing experience and is unaware of what is about to follow.”

The actor made his TV debut with ‘Kuchh Jhuki Palkain’, and later did another show ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’. However, he rose to fame with the portrayal of his character Sahil Virani in the show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. Afterwards he was seen in several fictional dramas including ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Udaan’, among others.

The family drama ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ is all about the differences between parents and their son. He is playing the son who went abroad and so his father is upset with him.

Elaborating about the show and what all is going to happen in the life of Mandeep that will affect him emotionally, he said: “In the upcoming episodes, my character Mandeep will be undergoing a wide range of emotions and I think it is definitely helping me widen my range as an artiste and helping me grow.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230222-151203

