Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt released the trailer of his upcoming web series “Bisaat” on Thursday. The eight-episode series directed by Bhatt stars Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor, and explores the life of a psychiatrist who goes the extra mile to help her patients but lands in trouble.

“Thriller, as a genre, has always captivated me as a viewer, which is why I often tend to portray that on screen. As a storyteller, I enjoy cranking the tension up to its maximum and have audiences engrossed in the journey of my characters. ‘Bisaat’ is a tricky game that involves exposes, high stakes and emotional wreckage that promises to have you expecting the unexpected. The cast has done a fabulous job and I hope to work with each of them again,” says Vikram.

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who rose to fame with “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” adds: “This series is surely very special for me. Firstly, for its script and secondly, I got the chance to work with Vikram Bhatt, who is a fantastic narrator and director. He’s known for bringing the best out in his actors.”

Sandeepa Dhar says: “How can one say no to working with Vikram sir? His style of storytelling has so much panache and his narratives spin a twisted web of lies, deceit, and desperation that really shines on screen. This role required a lot of preparation and for someone who is always charged and ready to go, I had to imbibe a sense of acute calmness for Dr Kiyana’s role. I worked on my demeanor for a month before we started shooting and it’s been a great learning curve.”

The series also stars Jia Mustafa, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini, Tanvi Thakkar in pivotal roles and is set to release on MX Player from April 15.

