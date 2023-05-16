ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in ‘Taj’ is a mark of strength

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sandhya Mridul, who is receiving a lot of positive response for the second season of ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, has shared that her character in the show is a testimony of compassion and strength.

Talking about how the character progresses in the show, the actress said, “You see Jodha supports Salim as he attempts to return from exile. That is when you see how truly self-less, compassionate, and strong a mother she is when it comes to supporting and backing Salim. She doesn’t waver for a bit”.

She further mentioned, “She may be soft otherwise but when it comes to Salim and his journey, Jodha is his pillar. Additionally, she is not just his pillar she is someone he can trust totally in this bloody battle”.

‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ is available to stream on ZEE5.

20230516-173203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jubin Nautiyal releases devotional track ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ ahead of Maha...

    Plum cakes to special gifts: TV actors all set to ring...

    Vicky Kaushal gets a picture clicked with Sam Manekshaw’s statue

    Ranveer Singh reveals fun side of Rohit Shetty