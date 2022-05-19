Ace choreographer Sandip Soparrkar has expressed his anguish and disappointment in a social media post over completely ignoring choreographers to be a part of the Indian delegation at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

In an open letter, Sandip says, “I’m very hurt and upset with the politics being played and with the treatment given to choreographers during the selection of Indian delegation at the on going Cannes Film Festival.”

“Honourable Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur proudly lead the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival…there are actors, actresses, directors, cinematographers, even singers and music composers…but why is there not even one choreographer..”

The disgruntled choreographer went on to say that “Our films are famous all over the world for our music and dance…every Indian film is called a musical…and looks like the Information and Broadcasting Ministry forgot to include choreographers who contribute majorly to the popularity.”

“And, as always, there is no one who will answer this…honourable Shri Narendra Modi ji…honourable President of India…and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India…Why is there no choreographer in the list of delegates at Cannes Film festival??? Are we not a part of the legacy of Indian cinema???” he ends.

