Archeologists have unearthed a few terracotta lamps stated to be of the Sangam era from the river bed of the Thenpennai river in Panruti.

The unearthing of the lamps has created excitement among researchers on human settlements and archeology.

The terracotta lamps that were unearthed from Thenpennai river bed in the past two days resemble that of terracotta lamps that were found at Keeladi in Sivaganga district and Arikamedu in Puducherry.

These two sites were archeological sites believed to have the story of a rich civilisation hidden beneath. The finding of terracotta lamps from Panruti in Cuddalore district from the Thenpennai river is also considered to be a finding which has far reaching significance in the archeological and anthropological studies that are being conducted in Tamil Nadu by the state archeological department and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to researchers who carried out the excavations, the terracotta lamps that were unearthed from the Thenpennai riverbed, were of various shapes and sizes and perfectly handmade.

C. Immanuel, who is an archeological researcher, and Prof D. Ramesh, History Professor of Villupuram Arignar Anna Arts College who have found these terracotta lamps from the Thenpennai riverbed said that these lamps were both in black and red colour.

They said that one lamp was red in colour and disc-like with a depression in the middle and had four points for wick to be placed to lit up. The other one was black in colour and had one point to hold the wick. However, both the lamps were damaged but made with excellent craftsmanship.

The researchers said that the lamps were an indication of the domestication process of human beings who wanted light for a long time in closed places.

It is to be noted that terracotta lamps were found also from Paiyampalli and Appukal in the Vellore district and Mothur in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

