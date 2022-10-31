INDIALIFESTYLE

Sangam II youth festival begins in Bhaderwah

NewsWire
The Bhaderwah campus of the University of Jammu is organising a five-day youth festival, ‘Sangam 2022’, from October 31 to November 4 in collaboration with the Indian Army, which was inaugurated on Monday by the Commander of 16 Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Rector of Bhaderwah campus, Rahul Gupta, and Major General Ajay Kuma in the presence of CCIF and other civil and administrative officials and dignitaries.

As many as 1,200 students and teachers from 36 colleges, including the Bhaderwah campus, are participating in this festival.

Congratulating the Army and the Bhaderwah campus for organising the festival, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh said that the cultural programmes presented by the students during the inaugural ceremony reflected mutual harmony and brotherhood, which is an integral part of the culture of Chenab Valley.

The people of this region, especially the youth, should rise above communal politics and shine their light. The future must be secured for this region, the officer said.

He added, “Youth festival is a suitable platform to showcase talent. We hope that the festival will be a success and every year we can increase the stature and scale of the event.”

Rector Rahul Gupta in his welcome address congratulated the youth of Chenab Valley for embracing education and knowledge, which lead to self-development and strengthening of the society.

In this festival, there will be a total of 40 different competitions, including debate, clay modelling, photography, athletics, chess, badminton, quiz, painting, volleyball, kabaddi and cricket, among others.

Many eminent personalities will also deliver motivational lectures.

