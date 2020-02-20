Sangay extends welcome to Trump

Dharamsala, Feb 24 (IANS) Democratically elected political leader of the Tibetan people Lobsang Sangay on Monday extended a warm welcome to US President Donald Trump on his first state visit to India.

Sangay, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan people, thanked the US government for its unparalleled support for the Tibetan people.

“Tibetan people are immensely grateful to the US government for its endorsement of the ‘middle-way’ policy for the peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue,” a CTA post quoting Sangay said.

“In the light of the deteriorating situation inside Tibet, it is extremely encouraging for the US House of Congress to have passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act with a supermajority bipartisan support within over a year of enacting the Reciprocal Access to Tibet.

“I, once again, heartily thank your excellency and the US government. We are hopeful that under your leadership, the US will continue to support the Tibetan cause and fully adopt and implement the Tibetan Policy and Support Act,” Sangay said.

“All the US Presidents since George H Bush (Senior) have met with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, including four times each by George W Bush and Barack Obama. America has the largest Tibetan community outside of India,” he said.

The upcoming state visit of President Trump is expected to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, he added.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in Tibet in 1959. The Tibetan administration-in-exile is based in Dharamsala town in Himachal Pradesh.

–IANS

vg/in