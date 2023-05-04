INDIA

Sangh parivar actively campaigns in Hubbali-Dharwad constituency

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the ABVP, VHP and Bajrang Dal have launched a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai who is pitted against former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Shettar, who recently resigned from the BJP to join the Congress, is making all-out efforts to retain the constituency.

The Sangh Parivar, which does not directly enter into election campaign, is raising the issues of nation, nationality and Hindutva.

Shettar is popular in the constituency and has been actively involved in building the Sangh at the grassroots levels.

Sources in the Sangh parivar told IANS that a recent meeting was held in Hubbali-Dharwad central constituency to discuss Mahesh Tengikai.

The Sangh parivar is banking on the fact that it has never actively indulged directly in politics, but with the RSS pracharak, B. L. Santosh, who is the national organising secretary of the BJP being vilified by Shettar, the leadership has decided to actively campaign-albeit silently in the constituency.

The Sangh parivar leadership is also focusing on the Congress’ election manifesto which promises to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power, and is conscious that there are no personal attacks against Shettar during the campaign.

The RSS and its affiliates are trying to rouse the Hindutva that has been a major force in the constituency and the Idgah Maidan issue.

