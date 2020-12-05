Canindia News

Sania Mirza: Pandemic taught me to appreciate small things

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family.

Sania opened up on popular southern actress Lakshmi Manchu’s show “Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu”.

“I think the discovery I have made is that it doesn’t take a lot to be happy, this pandemic has taught me to appreciate the small things, to be around family, to eat home cooked food, we don’t need food from outside every single day,” Sania said.

“Just kind of enjoy the fact you’re around your parents and you’re healthy. That’s a realisation honestly, I’ve really had. I felt like we’re okay not shopping, it’s okay not to shop, it’s okay not to buy,” she added.

Lakshmi Manchu’s show is available on SouthBay channel.

–IANS

sug/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Hiten Tejwani starrer ‘Nobel Peace’ set for OTT release

CanIndia New Wire Service

Screenwriters unite to form a society to demand royalty

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘A wrinkle In Time’ director Ava DuVernay to create superhero series

CanIndia New Wire Service

Diana Penty is sure of what she won’t wear at her wedding

CanIndia New Wire Service

Shekhar Suman will not celebrate birthday on Dec 7 in Sushant’s honour

CanIndia New Wire Service

Tisca Chopra’s jibe at people wearing mask on the chin

CanIndia New Wire Service

Amjad Ali Khan, sons to join Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani for virtual charity concert

CanIndia New Wire Service

Billie Eilish calls off ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli under fire for calling Rahul Vaidya ‘tharki’

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested