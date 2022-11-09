India’s tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, Sania Mirza, is reportedly going through a turbulent phase in her marriage with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, with rumours suggesting they are thinking about splitting.

A report in koimoi.com has suggested the star couple are thinking about parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

While the actual reason for the reported discord is not known, a report by DNA quoting Pakistani media said recently that the Malik cheated on the star tennis player.

Sania and debutant Ankita Raina were knocked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the first round despite the women’s doubles pair dominating against the Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok.

She had also pulled out of the year-ending Grand Slam, the US Open, because of a torn tendon, and had indicated the injury would lead to a change in her retirement plans.

However, there is no confirmation as yet about the possible split though the duo’s social media posts and cryptic captions suggest something is amiss.

Sania recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an image with her son and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik.” However, the pair had come together to celebrate Izhaan’s birthday,

While Malik shared pictures of the occasion, Sania did not.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was Malik’s caption of the post, which read, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you.”

