Sania’s sister Anam to marry Mohammad Azharuddin’s son

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has confirmed her sister Anam will tie the knot with Asad Azharuddin, the son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

“She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it,” Sania was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Sania, whose last appeared on the court at the China Open in 2017, is currently on a break from the game as she gave birth to a baby boy in October last year. She is likely to be back by January 2020.

–IANS

