Sanjana Sanghi cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘OM’

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, is set to join actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming action film, OM: The Battle Within.

“Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for to my producers and my director Kapil (Verma) for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull off such a part in our film,” Sanjana said.

“After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner, being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges,” she added.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR – SANJANA SANGHI… #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within… Directed by Kapil Verma… Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan… Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

Talking about her character, she said: “My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard-working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film.”

“I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her. I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine,” she added.

The action thriller is co-produced by Ahmed Khan, who previously helmed Baaghi 3, and directed by debutant Kapil Verma.

“In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it,” Ahmed said.

The film will be shot in three cities across India and one international location. The makers hope to complete shooting of the film by March next year.