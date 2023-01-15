ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

NewsWire
0
0

The shooting of the Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer untitled film was wrapped up on Sunday after an extensive schedule. While everyone was enjoying the festive colours of the New Year, the actress was busy shooting for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury in Kolkata.

Taking to her social media, Sanjana shared a string of BTS pictures from the film’s set. She wrote in the caption, “ITS A WRAP! Words fall short to explain this feeling. But one must try (sic).”

She went on to laud everyone involved with making the film. “Over the last few months of working on this incredible story written by the maverick Ritesh Shah,” Sanjana said. “I have been reminded every day why I do what I do.”

She continued: “Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – thank you for making me fall in love with life, and with performing, in a way, I had never known before. Everything was great, but it just got a whole lot better with you holding my hand every step of the way. You are my greatest gift.”

“Pankaj Tripathi- played my reel father, and did everything a real father would. Thank you for protecting, correcting, guiding and spoiling me every day of this journey. With you incredible skill, and your beautiful heart. Parvathy Thiruvothu – it seems like this union was always meant to be. You are special in more ways than can be described.”

“Viraf Sarkari and Indrani Mukerjee: the warmest safety nets, the absolute rockstars. So grateful for you and your trust. Jogi Mallang: thank you for having so much faith in me to become Sakshi. Breathing her breath has been the most satisfying challenge I’ve taken up yet. Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev: the epic team players,” she added.

“Samimitra Das, Anosh Sarkari, Bidisha Kohli, Forum Majithia, Rohit Chauhan and the entire stellar direction and production team (many of whom aren’t on Instagram): making memories with you guys every day, while also making this film has been such a joy. And of course, my team, my backbones,” she concluded

Apart from Aniruddha Roy’s untitled next film, Sanjana will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

20230115-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Badhaai Do’: Stretched narrative makes for tedious viewing (IANS...

    Mumbai-based vendor introduces juices named after Allu Arjun

    Sumedh Mudgalkar: Got a great response for Holi sequence

    Madhurima Tuli on working with John Abraham in ‘Tehran’: He’s a...