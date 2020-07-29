Sanjay Dutt’s viking look in ‘KGF Chapter 2’ unveiled on 61st birthday

The first look of actor Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in the upcoming KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled on Wednesday, when the actor turned 61. Dutt says he could not have asked for a better birthday gift.

Sporting braided hair with tattoo on his face, Sanjay as Adheera looks evil, in the new image shared on Twitter.

“It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!

#KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook,” Sanjay captioned the image.