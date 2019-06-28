Sanjay Dutt made me feel comfortable in ‘Torbaaz’: Humayoon Shams Khan

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Humayoon Shams Khan who will be seen in ‘Torbaaz’, has said that a newcomer doesn’t feel like he is working with a Bollywood mega star when he works with Sanjay Dutt in a film, as he comforts his co-actors.

Humayoon was interacting with the media on Tuesday in Mumbai. ‘Torbaaz’ is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing the enemy is a virtue and begets glory in the afterlife.

Talking about his first Bollywood film, Humayoon said, “In ‘Torbaaz’, I am playing role of a major of the Afghan army. We have completed shooting of the film and now, it’s in post-production stage. We haven’t decided release date of the film but it will release around end of this year. There is Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the film.”

Sharing his experience working with Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz, Humayoon said, “It was an amazing and exciting experience for me working in this film because it’s my first in Bollywood film industry. I feel sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt was really mind-blowing experience because he made me comfortable while working with him. When you work with him, you don’t feel like you are working with mega star on a film set.”

Talking about his other upcoming projects, Humayoon Shams Khan said, “I have done so many films back in Afganistan. I have just finished first schedule of a film titled ‘Once Upon A Time In Afghanistan’. Recently, I hosted Big Boss show in Afghanistan. I have also featured in Canadian films and am also in talks for my first Hollywood film and most likely, we will start shooting of that film at the end of this year.”

‘Torbaaz’ is an upcoming Bollywood action thriller film directed by Girish Malik.

The film is presented by Waves Cinemas Ponty Chadha in association with Raju Chadha and is produced by Chadha, Rahul Mittra, Malik and Puneet Singh.

–IANS

